Wedding dresses by Emabride available wholesale

EmaBride is one of the leading manufacturers of wedding, evening and children's dresses in the CIS and other countries. In addition, we offer high-quality and originally designed wedding accessories that are able to perfectly embellish image of every bride who strives to be perfect.

Priorities of EmaBride are quality products that can satisfy all customers. Annually the company releases several wedding dress collections that meet all fashion season trends. All our products can be first viewed in the online store, and then be ordered wholesale at manufacturer's prices. The team of EmaBride engages experienced designers and fashion designers of wedding products, who annually create trendy wedding dresses of the highest quality. Quality is the most important for the manufacturer and therefore we use the best textiles and accessories from Europe to ensure that the products meet the highest European quality standards.

The second component of a good wedding or evening dress is the manufacturing equipment and methods used. Textile shops of EmaBride are provided with advanced equipment, which is able to produce high-quality products in large quantities. At least 50% of wedding dressmaking works are carried out manually, which allows minimizing the percentage of defects in clothing supplied to our customers.

Wedding dress wholesaling increases rapidly from year to year. Products by EmaBride get many likes from customers from Ukraine, from other CIS countries and Europe. We cooperate with a large number of customers from these countries, they annually order wedding dresses wholesale from EmaBride for retail sale in wedding salons or other outlets.

What is the secret of success of our brand?

High quality does not mean high price. EmaBride made the impossible and manufactured quality products for affordable prices. Now you don’t need to buy wedding, children’s or evening dresses for high prices from foreign designers. Beautiful outfit made of natural fabrics can be bought at affordable price by any lady, bride or mother for herself or her child.

Wedding accessories, which are an integral part of each bridal image, deserve particular attention. EmaBride offers a collection of beautiful wedding and children's coats, belts, children's and wedding petticoats, which perfectly complete the image. In addition to wedding dresses, all accessories can be purchased wholesale at manufacturer's prices.

At the moment, wedding dresses, as well as other products can be ordered wholesale from our online store. Sales managers work online to help all customers and are ready to answer all questions. In addition, we deliver all wedding dresses, as well as evening, children's outfits and wedding accessories purchased wholesale. Find detailed delivery terms and conditions in the “Cooperation” section.

Each year, EmaBride goes forward and develops in order to please its customers and provide more beneficial and interesting offers. Make cooperation with us in order to get wedding dresses, evening and high-quality children's outfits, as well as beautiful wedding accessories wholesale at attractive prices.

We work every day for you please all your customers with products you order wholesale from us.